Suara.com – The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) appreciates the alertness of the Bogor Police in handling cases of disappearance and domestic violence (KDRT) experienced by Doctor Qory Ulfiyah Ramayanti (31).

“Even though it went viral with the narrative of leaving the house, in fact the Bogor Police managed to reveal that QUR (doctor Qory) was actually a victim of domestic violence from her own husband,” said KPAI Deputy Chair Jasra Putra in his official statement in Bogor, West Java, Saturday (18/11/2023 ).

According to him, what the Bogor Police and their staff have done is an extraordinary step in protecting women.

He said that it was not easy to be a mother of three children who was also six months pregnant, especially being a victim of domestic violence.

KPAI also hopes that the Bogor Police will also accompany the victim in addition to handling the case. Jasra Putra asked the Bogor Police through the Women and Children Services Unit (PPA) to accompany Dr. Qory during the mental and physical healing process.

“The hope is that the victim can quickly recover mentally and physically. What the Bogor Police have done is a good step. Of course, the legal process against the victim’s husband on behalf of WS (39) must also continue,” said Jasra Putra as reported by Antara.

Previously, Bogor Police on Friday (17/11) revealed the whereabouts of Dr Qory Ulfiyah Ramayanti (31) who left home for four days after becoming a victim of domestic violence by her husband, Willy Sulistio (39).

“We received information that the person concerned was at P2TP2A asking for protection,” said Bogor Police Chief AKBP Rio Wahyu Anggoro.

Then, the Bogor Police coordinated with the Integrated Service Center for the Empowerment of Women and Children (P2TP2A) to present Dr. Qory to the Bogor Police. Then, Dr. Qory was questioned and found a number of signs of violence experienced by residents of Nanggewer Village, Cibinong, Bogor.

After giving information to the police, Dr. Qory underwent a post-mortem and reported her husband, Willy Sulistio, for a domestic violence case. On the same day, the Bogor Police immediately named Willy as a domestic violence suspect.

“The team found sufficient initial evidence with two pieces of evidence, that we implemented domestic violence which caused the victim to run away from home,” said Rio.

Doctor Qory, who is six months pregnant, has been running away from home since Monday (13/11) at around 09.30 WIB.