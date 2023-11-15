loading…

Israeli tanks and bulldozers entered the al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza, Palestine, under the pretext of hunting Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Ahmed Mokhallalati, surgeon at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, said battle tanks and bulldozers Israel has entered the al-Shifa complex.

According to him, massive shooting and explosions continued to be heard.

“We saw tanks and bulldozers on this central campus,” he told Al Jazeera, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

He had checked the main building above the emergency room, and Israeli troops did not appear to have entered it.

However, he added that he did not know the condition of other buildings which also housed patients and refugees.

“The shooting is still massive, and we hear explosions everywhere,” Mokhallalati said.

The Israeli military has confirmed that it has begun military operations inside al-Shifa Hospital. They claimed to be hunting Hamas militias around the largest medical facility in Gaza.

“Currently, IDF forces are operating against the Hamas organization, in certain parts of al-Shifa Hospital,” said IDF Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari on social media X.

“This operation was based on intelligence information and operational needs. This action was not intended to harm patients, medical staff and residents living in the hospital,” he said.

“As the operation continues, incubators, medical equipment and baby food are expected to be moved to the hospital.”