Will Doctor Doom be the big villain of the MCU after Kang? Everything indicates that he will debut in Avengers: Secret Wars

Warning SPOILERS. Rumors are unleashed and Doctor Doom is at the center of the storm. The possible entry of the dictator of Latveria into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the main antagonists in Avengers: Secret Wars could change everything.

The expectation is immense, as Avengers: Secret Wars is shaping up to be the climax of the Multiverse Saga, following in the footsteps of Avengers: Endgame in the Infinity Saga. To have the same impact, a new villain at the level of Thanos was needed and since Kang is not convincing and there are problems with Jonathan Majors, the solution is Victor Von Doom.

But… Is this possible?

After Disney’s purchase of FOX, the film rights to The Fantastic Four currently belong to Marvel Studios. So they can have Doctor Doom whenever they want, plus he is a well-known enough villain with an iconic look that is sure to make him succeed. You just have to dare to use it.

Doctor Doom en Marvel Studios

The big question that resonates is whether we will see the most epic film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with expected returns such as Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire reprising his role as Spider-Man. Collaboration between the new superheroes of the current generation with the iconic X-Men and the Fantastic Four is also expected. However, Marvel Studios’ exact plans remain an enigma. In fact, it is even believed that the actors of the original Avengers will return.

So, the only thing that is clear is that we have a few years ahead of us with exciting installments of the MCU. Where Doctor Doom will probably make his debut, what we don’t know is if he will be a villain or the great threat that will shake Earth’s heroes.

