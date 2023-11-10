The video game consoles They have become the epicenter of entertainment for many, but their excessive use could be costing them more than time and money. According to a recent survey carried out by OCU, a high percentage of users indicate a negative influence on your night’s rest and your social relationships.

More than half of the players, specifically 57% invest no less than nine hours a week playing video games, and worryingly, 38% of them affirm that this practice has an adverse impact on their night’s rest.

The fact that one in three respondents is spending more than 17 hours a week at the command of your PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, which opens the debate about how much is too much in the context of digital entertainment, social networks and the Internet in general.

Of course, it must be taken into account that this information emerges from a small sample of 469 individuals, aged between 18 and 64 years. The data sheds light on how this game console entertainment not only affects the quality of sleep or the usual hours, but also in other vital areas:

22% perceive a deterioration in their social life. 20% on your work or academic performance. 15% deterioration in the family environment. 14% report an unfavorable impact on their mental health.

Connections with strangers in multiplayer games

The social aspect of video games, also with positive factors, It also does not escape critical review, with 18% of players establishing connections mainly with strangers online, something not necessarily bad but something to keep in mind.

This figure becomes relevant considering that Access to video game consoles usually begins at age 14exposing a young audience to potential risks of unsupervised interactions.

The analysis invites us to reflect on the need for a balanced approach towards video gamesone that considers the comprehensive health of players and promotes responsible gaming habits.

OCU results Not only do they offer insight into the use of video game consoles, but they also serve as a reminder of the role they play in shaping our daily living habits.

With these figures in hand, the gaming community, families and health professionals are called to dialogue and seek strategies that allow Enjoy video games without sacrificing well-being.