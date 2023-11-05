It is not the first time that it has happened to see a well-known face of the network in a different program than the one he previously was on. A good example of this were the contestants of The Floor, Borja and Marta, who were on ¡ Ahora caigo! some time ago! and Pasapalabra, respectively.

Another of The Floor’s contestants who recently scored a double was Eduardo. We have seen this talkative participant again in Password and he has been luckier than in his previous time on television.

In his presentation, Eduardo confessed that he would use part of the money he earned to visit Okinawa with his mother. In fact, that gave a lot of play in the program and he and Llum Barrera gave us a fun moment, despite the blunder that the actress made.

When everything seemed lost for Eduardo, since his partner had tied with him on points and in the superpassword she was the first to click to respond, his opponent went blank and he got the pass to the final thanks to Chanel. There she managed to take 1,200 euros thanks to “monologue”. With that you can take a little trip!

His time at The Floor

Eduardo made himself noticed the moment he was selected by the random on The Floor. The contestant assured that he could replace Manel Fuentes if he got sick since he could imitate him perfectly. He even dared to demonstrate in front of the entire board!

Eduardo managed to win his first duel thanks to his Christmas knowledge and decided to return to the board to wait to be challenged by another teammate. Thus he managed to stay in the game for one more program.

Although he fought in his match against Gonzalo, Eduardo failed to overcome him and his time on The Floor ended there. Luckily, at Password, he has been able to leave with a better taste in his mouth, taking some money home.