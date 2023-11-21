Would we in the Netherlands ever be given the opportunity to choose our own license plate? Perhaps that is a good position for politicians who do everything they can to collect votes around this time. If free choice came, would we also pay tons, if not millions, to get a specific record? Take this license plate with ‘AU 1’ as an example – it should yield three thousand euros.

James Bond fans have long understood the value of this record. In the 1964 007 film Goldfinger, the big villain drives around with the same license plates. Mr. Goldfinger drives a Rolls-Royce Phantom III and not the Drophead Coupé in the photo. A nice detail: ‘AU’ is the chemical symbol for gold.

Primo Registrations is auctioning the record. The value is estimated at at least 300,000 pounds, which is approximately 340,000 euros. According to the company, this is ‘one of the best records’ that Brits can buy. The previous owner sold the license plate with ‘AU 1’ at a great profit. “We expect this trend to continue, especially with shorter records,” says Peter Johnson of Primo Registrations.

What is the most expensive British license plate?

Apparently the British are willing to pay a lot of money for license plates with short texts. The average price for a plate with two letters and one number is between 100,000 pounds and 500,000 pounds (approximately 110,000 euros and 570,000 euros). The most expensive one ever sold went for approximately 740,000 euros. It said ’25 O’ and, fortunately, turned out to be a Ferrari 250 GTO.

The auctioneer’s expectation is that the license plate with ‘AU 1’ will not come close to that, but you never know. Also nice: the tax is already included in the price, but the transfer fee of 80 pounds is not. The record will be delivered to your home free of charge. Would a powder-dealing fitness guru want to put this plaque on a gold Model S Plaid?