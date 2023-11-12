We are on the eve of the beginning of The Good End 2023. Therefore, it is possible that citizens are looking for credit or financing options to complete the expense of purchases. However, there are a series of entities with dubious reputations that take advantage of this need to offer fraudulent services.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has issued a series of recommendations to follow to avoid falling into a problem derived from a loan of dubious origin.

The first thing to verify is if the company is registered with a federal entity to be able to provide this type of services. If it is a financial company, it must be registered on the portal of the Condusefwhile if it is a commercial company, the query can be made at the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO).

There are some suspicious attitudes that can guide us about a company that offers credits and has fraudulent origins:

They assure you a loan of thousands of pesos easily and quickly, and without many requirements. They ask you for an advance payment. They ensure you solve your problems with the Credit Bureau.

Avoid giving out personal information when these signs occur.

What to do with your debts?

If you have problems paying your debts, go directly to your creditor in the first instance to find the correct alternative to adjust your payment plan.

There are companies that offer to repair your credit, however, In Mexico there are still no legal provisions for this type of servicestherefore acquiring them can cause greater harm to debtors.

And it is that Many of these companies have higher interests than those of financial institutions. They usually convince debtors through malicious advertising, apocryphal websites and newspaper advertisements, using economic necessity. They offer fake immediate loans in order to steal your money.

Then, to request payment of the debt, They resort to intimidation or extortion of debtors, as well as charging excessive interest. Any dissatisfaction with these services must be reported to the Jalisco Cyber ​​Police.

