Anyone who misses the classic games of The Legend of Zelda saga now has the opportunity to relive them, but in other titles. These are 5 games for Nintendo Switch that capture that “magic” and cost very little.

Nintendo proposes to the fans of Zelda nails offers irresistible in the eShop from Switch, with these discounts in games similar to classics of Aunuma others sales They are going to go to the background.

And today we have prepared a report with 5 games at a lower price and for Nintendo Switch that capture the “magic” of the retro that are no longer in Breath of the Wild and/or Tears of the Kingdom.

Each single-player adventure has its own style, but they also share that inspiration from The Legend of Zelda saga which we can often see in some new release.

On this occasion we have prepared games with very varied genres: RPG, platforms, adventure, ARPG, puzzles and much more. But when it comes to seeing the Zelda spirit, it will always accompany each one.

And that is why we are going to start with an adventure where you can explore a vast and open world, with a lot of action and fights in dungeons full of monsters to save a kingdom. Interested?

5 Switch games on sale that remind you of classic Zelda games

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King is a top-down adventure and exploration game, in the style of the classic zelda and with more than 15 hours of gameplay exploring dungeons full of monsters. Start the 5 Switch games on sale that capture this “magic”.

In the adventure there are spells, weapons and other tools to defeat bosses and solve puzzles. Its pixel art graphics together with the original and charming story leave it all at €3.74 on the eShop for its 75% offer.

Sparklite

Sparklite is an action-adventure game set in the ever-changing land of Geodia. Fight your enemies from a higher perspective using an arsenal of gadgets, weapons and equipment.

This other one game on sale for Switch that captures the “magic” of classic Zelda presents the world united by Sparklite, the life force of the planet, and the danger that can destroy it. Ada is the heroine who travels to each area of ​​the world to stop everything from her and for €4.99 on the eShop for 80% of her on offer you can join her.

Ocean’s Heart

Ocean’s Heart is a top-down action role-playing game where you can explore a beautiful archipelago as young Tilia. another one of these 5 Nintendo Switch games on sale that are directly inspired by Zelda classics.

Hunt monsters, delve into ancient dungeons, defeat terrible enemies and solve the mystery of the Max Mraz game. All this in a beautiful pixelated style and now with a 60% discount that leaves everything at only €5.99 on the eShop.

Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince

Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince It is a sequel to the previous game named here and is reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda A Link To The Past on SNES, the castle pixel game gave us another of the 5 titles for Switch that capture the “magic” of the saga.

The Minotaur King has returned and it seems to be our fault, so Lily must relive a ‘classic’ action adventure centuries after what was played in The Sleeping King. Discover the rest now thanks to its 35% offer and its €8.11 in the eShop.

Okami HD

Okami HD it’s a remaster de Okami, a cult classic with considerable visual improvements and compatibility with up to 4K resolution. This is the last of these 5 games on sale for Nintendo Switch that have that Zelda “magic”; but not the worst for them.

Play like Amaterasu, the Japanese goddess of the Sun and ancestor of the Japanese Imperial Family, who descends on earth in the form of the white wolf Shiranui to defeat Orochi, the eight-headed demon. But read no more and play now that the 50% offer leaves the game at €9.99 on the eShop.

And here we have come for the moment, these have been some examples of discounted games reminiscent of classic The Legend of Zelda and they are very good; everything must be said.

So it’s not worth thinking about it too much, because if you miss the classic Zelda It is clear that with a Nintendo Switch you can capture its “magic” in other titles who are inspired by them.