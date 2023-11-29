At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray of the Paco Martínez Soria pack, which brings together the five best-known installments of the emblematic Spanish actor.

The Aragonese actor Paco Martínez Soria, who died in 1982, is one of the great icons of Spanish cinema. His films, starring a good, naive and endearing man, managed to conquer millions of viewers of all ages.

The launch of the home Blu-Ray edition of the pack with his five best films is an opportunity to revisit the work of this master of comedy.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic Blu-Ray edition of Paco Martínez Soria’s pack with his five best films: The City Is Not For Me, What Do We Do With Our Children?, Tourism Is a Great Invention, Grandfather Made in Spain and Don Erre Que Erre. In this way, Divisa Home Video has launched the physical format editions of the five Mercury Films comedies, available on DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as for digital sale and rental.

In addition to their individual sale, they are also available in a joint package, on DVD and Blu-Ray, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. They are all directed by Pedro Lazaga (What a Pair of Twins!), except for the film Don Erre Que Erre, which is written and directed by José Luis Sáenz de Heredia (Se Armó el Belén!).

An actor who always knew how to surround himself with great stars of Spanish cinema

The charismatic actor always knew how to surround himself with other performers as talented as him to make Spaniards laugh for decades, with stars such as Alfredo Landa (El Crack), José Luis López Vázquez (La Cabina) participating in these films. , Antonio Ozores (Los Bingueros), Lina Morgan (Hostal Royal Manzanares), Emilio Gutiérrez Caba (La Comunidad), José Sacristán (El Inconveniente), Gracita Morales (Atraco a las Tres), Sancho Gracia (800 Bullets), José ‘Saza ‘ Sazatornil (Dawn, Which Is Not Little), Manuel Alexandre (Welcome, Mister Marshall), Jesús Guzmán (Death Had a Price), Florinda Chico (La Casa de los Míos), Rafaela Aparicio (El Sur) and María Luisa Ponte (The Executioner), among others.

The analysis of the Blu-Ray of the Paco Martínez Soria pack (5 Film Collection) is completely spoiler-freein case you haven’t had the opportunity to see them yet and want to know what extras this edition contains.

With a total duration of 466 minutes, the five films by the most genuine Spanish comedian come with audio and subtitles in Spanish (Mono), being suitable for all audiences, except for Don Erre Que Erre, which is not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

The city is not for me

Synopsis:

Agustín Valverde is an Aragonese widower who will settle in Madrid, in the home of his son, a prestigious doctor; But he will soon discover that in the capital there are many more problems than in his town.

Director: Pedro LazagaScript: Pedro Masó and Vicente Coello (Work: Fernando Lázaro Carreter)Year: 1966Duration: 99 min.Country: SpainBlack and white

Extras:

Gallery.Trailer.Artistic sheet.Technical sheet.Selected films.

What about the children?

Paco Martínez Soria in What Do We Do With Our Children?

Synopsis:

Taxi driver Antonio likes to brag about his children, but he ignores that they are not at all what he idealized them to be, so after a big family confrontation, he decides to let them discover their mistakes themselves.

Director: Pedro LazagaScript: Vicente Coello and Pedro Masó (Work: Carlos Llopis)Year: 1967Duration: 95 min.Country: SpainBlack and white

Extras:

Gallery.

Tourism is a Great Invention

Still from Tourism Is a Great Invention with Paco Martínez Soria and José Luis López Vázquez

Synopsis:

A mayor will decide to convert a small town in Aragon into a large tourist center to promote its development.

Director: Pedro LazagaScript: Pedro Masó and Vicente CoelloYear: 1968Duration: 92 min.Country: SpainColor

Extras:

Gallery.

Abuelo Made in Spain

Florinda Chico and Paco Martínez Soria in Abuelo Made in Spain

Synopsis:

The three daughters of Marcelino, a shepherd from a small village in the Aragonese Pyrenees, get married and have children in Madrid, forgetting about their father, who after years has passed, is invited to the capital to finally meet his grandchildren.

Director: Pedro LazagaScript: Pedro Masó and Vicente CoelloYear: 1969Duration: 90 min.Country: SpainColor

Extras:

Don Erre Que Erre:

Synopsis:

When Rodrigo Quesada goes to the bank to collect a small amount of money, just at that moment a robbery occurs and the thieves steal his money. Given this, Rodrigo will insist to the bank that they have to return it to him, not accepting any refusal in this regard.

Director: José Luis Sáenz de HerediaScript: José Luis Sáenz de Heredia and Rafael J. SalviaYear: 1970Duration: 92 min.Country: SpainColor

Extras:

Trailer. Gallery. Selected films. Artistic profile. Technical profile.

Blu-Ray of the Paco Martínez Soria pack

Product : Blu-Ray of the Paco Martínez Soria pack

Precio : 31,99 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Blu-ray pack with the 5 best films by Paco Martínez Soria.

Edu16k

4.0 4.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)