After the failure of The Marvels, many expected Captain Marvel to move away from the MCU, but it seems that will not happen

Brie Larson has offered some statements about The Marvels, in addition to clarifying if we will see the Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The future of Captain Marvel

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Larson spoke about The Marvelsthe most recent film of the UCM. However, the interesting part of the conversation has no relation to the latest film released by Marvel Studios, rather it is related to the future of Carol Danvers. The actress said that her character will return and that she already knows in which project.

“I don’t want Marvel to come after me. But there is something. There’s definitely something I’d like to say to answer his question, but I won’t. I think there’s still a lot inside Carol. I feel like being on this team opened her up in a way that she hadn’t, and I really loved that for her. I just loved that she let her shoulders slump a little and didn’t have to feel like all the responsibility fell on her. So I think there is still a lot to do.”

The errors of last minute changes

Larson’s words about Captain Marvel will bother many (really anything she says already does), but the truth is that forcibly removing everything that has not finished working is not a good idea either. The best they can do is write a good arc for Captain Marvel, and not eliminate her completely.

The above can also be applied to Kangsince various fans like the idea of ​​​​disposing of the current villain of the UCM to be replaced by Doctor Doom, because they feel that Kang has not performed well. Now, doing that could ruin the entire saga and the concepts of projects like Loki, not to mention that a character like Doom would be wasted by introducing him in a hasty manner. Besides, Marvel you still have the option to change actors if Jonathan Majors ends up being guilty.

We have a couple of examples of last minute changes not going well. The first is the DCEUwhere everything seemed to be going well with the premiere of The man of steelbut since the harsh criticism towards Batman v Superman the studio decided to make various changes and move away Zack Snyder. The result was that little by little this entire universe lost meaning and the public was no longer interested in it.

The other case is the universe of Star Wars, specifically the last trilogy of the saga. As we know, the Episode VIII It received a lot of criticism from fans, but the people involved with this world, instead of improving what was established, decided to discard what they had already proposed and took the path of nostalgia. The result was that the Episodio IX It is for many the worst of the last trilogy.

Returning to Captain Marvel, it is quite likely that this character will return in the next Avengers movies. Let’s just hope she gets the treatment she deserves.