Planned obsolescence, new technologies, as well as the constant need to update, have probably led you to change your computer every few years.

Often, when the time comes to purchase a new model, you completely forget about the possibilities that your old PC can still provide.

Although it may seem obsolete for everyday tasks, there are numerous ways to give it a second life. To do this, we share eight great ideas to reuse your old Windows PC and give it a new use.

Turn it into a NAS server

A NAS server is a device that stores files and makes them accessible over a network. You can use your old computer to create such a server to store documents, images, videos and other data.

To do this, you will need a hard drive or SSD, which your PC probably already has. Afterwards, you can install a dedicated operating system, such as FreeNAS or OpenMediaVault, and set up your own private cloud.

Create a streaming server

If you want to give your old PC a new life, you can turn it into a multimedia center to enjoy your favorite movies or videos on any device in your home.

You just need to install software like Plex or Kodi, which allow you to create a digital library and share it. This way, you can access your content from your mobile phone, your tablet, Smart TV or console.

Install Linux

To get the most out of an old computer, a highly recommended option is to change the operating system for one based on Linux.

This system has many advantages for these casessuch as its lightness, speed and variety of distributions adapted to different needs.

Likewise, it offers many free distributions, as well as quality programs to perform all types of tasks, both basic and advanced.

Turn it into a retro console

If you like classic video games, you don’t need to buy a retro console to enjoy them, as these are rare nowadays.

You can transform your old PC into an arcade machine by installing emulators for PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, etc. This way, you can play legendary titles directly on your computer.

game server

One way to take advantage of your old computer is to turn it into a game server for your friends. This way you can play titles that may not have many servers available or that you prefer to play privately.

You just need a good Internet connection and configure your laptop according to the game you want to host. This way, you can have fun with your friends.

Development station

An old computer can be a useful tool for learning and practicing programming. You can install different development environments, try different programming languages, develop your own projects or access online courses and tutorials.

Thus, you can take advantage of your PC to expand your knowledge and skills in programming languages.

Turn it into an automation system

One way to take advantage of a PC that you no longer use is to turn it into a command center for your home automation projects.

With the right software and a few add-ons, you can manage lights, security systems, and other smart devices from one interface.

Donate to an educational institution

Another way to take advantage of that old PC that you have forgotten is donate it to local schools or learning centers in need.

In the end, you contribute to others being able to access this technological resource. It doesn’t matter that it is not the most modern or complete equipment, the important thing is that it can serve educational purposes.