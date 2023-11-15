Have you ever experienced a fraud attempt through the famous phishing? It is a practice that hackers carry out to steal all your data. Unfortunately, phishing campaigns are part of our lives and it is important to warn when an attempt at deception occurs in order to resolve the situation as soon as possible. For this, the Internet User Security Office has been echoed by a wave of emails that they supplant the State Security Forces and Bodies. If you want to know what it is about, keep reading.

The technique of sending emails to trick users with the aim of manipulating your mind and looting all your personal data is the order of the day. One only has to look at the continuous information that comes to light after having detected embezzlements by cybercriminals. These individuals They lie in wait and prepare their most audacious methods to do as much damage as they can to their victims and get good loot. However, with the arrival of the Internet, everything is much easier to fall into the trap of these criminals.

One of the latest phishing campaigns that have occurred has to do with the impersonation of the State Security Forces and Corps (FSC). This has been detected by the Internet User Security Office (OSI) after receiving reports from users who have been harmed and exposed to this type of tricks. That is why it is important to ignore malicious emails and follow a series of guidelines to avoid stumbling into the macabre game of offenders.

Emails report false sexual crimes

The OSI has located a phishing campaign impersonating the State Security Forces and Corps, in which they extort the victim. The primary objective is that you respond to an email with justifications for your actions within a maximum period of 72 hours, since, otherwise, they will be presented charges of crimes related to child pornography, indecent exposure, cyber-pornography, site-pornography and indecent assault. To combat these threats, experts share a list of procedures to carry out in the event that you have been a victim of a scam. Therefore, if you receive an email with a sender you do not know or a sender that sends uncertain messages about you, the best solution is to follow these steps.

First of all, in the event that you have received the email and have not responded, it is best to delete it completely or ignore it. It must be taken into account that these types of emails are totally false and at no time will investigations be launched into sexual crimes against minors. Therefore, in no case should you follow the instructions that the cybercriminal requests, since the only thing he intends is to maneuver your impulses so that you make a mistake and give him information that threatens your protection.

You should also keep in mind that in the affairs These emails contain the following titles:

Convo-police JUDICIAL POLICE SUMMONS Police of the day 10 27 2023

Finally, you must realize if there are spelling mistakes in the text of the email, since they have been appreciated in several emails.

What to do if you have responded to the email?

On the other hand, if by some chance you have accepted the malicious email requests, you should pay attention to the following instructions:

You have to take screenshots of all the emails you have received and sent. The more evidence you collect, the better. Can file a complaint at the nearest Police office. From time to time, check information about you via Internet. If you see any data that is circulating on the internet without your consent, you can contact the Spanish Data Protection Agency to exercise the right to be forgotten.