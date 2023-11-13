Photos together with Vlahovic and Kostic, smiles and lots of fun: Djokovic thanks Juve for the show and hospitality

Watching Juve-Cagliari There was also a special spectator at the Stadium yesterday. Novak Djokovic he was in fact in the stands to watch Allegri’s team match, a match that did not disappoint expectations.

At the end of the match the tennis champion went down to the changing rooms where he took a photo together with his compatriots Vlahovic e Kosticthen immediately posted on social media.

In description Djokovic wrote: “It’s a pleasure to watch two masters of their craft at work. Good luck in the future brothers and thank you for having represented Serbia in the world. Good luck for the future. Thanks to Juventus for their hospitality and kindness.”

November 12, 2023 (modified November 12, 2023 | 10:02)

