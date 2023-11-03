EA FC 24 content creator and commentator leaves YouTube, confirming his return to Twitch after 4 years. I was going to reveal it tomorrow, Friday, November 3rd.

The bomb has already been confirmed. Obviously, we are referring to DjMariio, one of the most famous streamers and content creators in our country. In addition, he is also a commentator for EA Sports FC 24, Electronic Arts’ soccer simulator.

Surely you have ever seen a video of his. DjMariio He is a regular in the FIFA saga, uploading Ultimate Team videos and also other content related to the beautiful game.

He is one of the most powerful streamers nationwide, who for years has only published content on YouTube. He is part of the old guard, completed by WillyRex and Jordi Wild.

Recently, we learned the news that WillyRex, a Call of Duty legend, would bet on multiplatform content, breaking with the exclusivity of YouTube.

Well, we can now say that Mario Alonso Gallardo (his real name) has signed up for Twitch, the platform on which he published his last video 4 years ago.

DjMariio returns to Twitch

Last week, we told you that the Móstoles-based streamer announced a bomb for Friday, November 3. In an interview with Ibai Llanos, DjMariio toyed with the idea of ​​going to Twitch or even Kick.

He is a YouTube legend, who has decided to pack his bags for Twitch (quite the opposite of AuronPlay) to take a step further in his career.

The alarms went off yesterday afternoon. DjMariio uploaded a new video on his YouTube channelwhose title was the following: ”I have to tell you something…”.

In the description, he left a link to his Twitch channel. And, if that were not enough, the thumbnail of the video showed DjMariio with his partner… with a purple background.

There was little to say. And, as expected, DjMariio confirmed the bombshell that he was going to unveil tomorrow, November 3: his return to Twitch, 4 years later.

It doesn’t mean that he won’t upload videos on YouTube, but now the Madrid streamer will focus on Twitcha platform on which other Spanish titans such as ElRubius, ElXokas, Auron or Ibai are located.

Its community has welcomed it with enthusiasm, although some point out that it should stay on YouTube, as it is one of the most recognizable faces (and an emblem) of Google’s video platform.

Tomorrow, Friday, November 3, we will see DjMariio’s ”first” live stream on Twitch, which will undoubtedly generate enormous expectation on the Internet. Football and EA Sports FC 24 fans are sure to enjoy exciting content with their favorite streamer… now in purple.