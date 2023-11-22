Suara.com – TikTok has now become one of the most attractive social media platforms for content creators. Various things can be distributed, not only sales, but various kinds of creativity that attract interest from netizens.

One thing that is currently in demand is DJing on TikTok. The act of DJing on TikTok apparently has many benefits for the content creator. Moreover, TikTok itself often holds music tournaments.

One of the Instagram celebrities who is now diligently DJing on TikTok is Hesti Hidayati. Thanks to her perseverance, Hesti was even ranked in the top 5 in the TikTok live host tournament.

Hesti Hidayati has long been interested in the world of content creation. For several years, Hesti has often provided content for Instagram (hestyhidayanti_) and TikTok (@On_Hesss).

Hesti Hidayati then accidentally watched a number of DJs in action on TikTok and made her interested in trying it. About two years ago, Hesti started learning to mix music on turntables.

“An unforgettable experience was when she started to enter the world of live streams. Because this is where Hesti started to become known to many people and received many endorsement offers,” said Hesti Hidayati to journalists in Jakarta, recently.

Hesti Hidayati. (Instagram)

Hesti’s action in playing music apparently attracted a lot of attention from netizens. This woman, born in Jakarta, November 4 1998, almost every day performs live DJing at 18.00-02.00 WIB.

Hesti didn’t waste the opportunity when there was a live TikTok hosted tournament. Hesti then competed in the event while showing her actions as a DJ.

Hesti managed to enter the top 5 in the TikTok live host tournament. For information, every week TikTok holds a weekly tournament for live hosts. The host who has the most supporters will win the tournament.

Meanwhile, regarding DJ inspiration, Hesti admitted that he idolizes Sonny John Moore or better known as DJ Skrillex.

“Because Skrillex displays music that is anti-mainstream, which of course only certain people like,” said Hesti Hidayati.