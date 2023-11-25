Suara.com – Ammar Zoni’s divorce from Irish Bella became one of the news stories from the entertainment world that attracted attention. The reason is, this couple, who has been blessed with two children, was initially considered a beautiful couple that many people dreamed of.

However, the drug case that ensnared Ammar Zoni was the beginning of the destruction of the household for the couple who married on April 28 2019. Moreover, this marriage was also colored by gossip from third parties, with the presence of Instagram celebrity Oklin Fia, although neither Ammar nor Irish have provided clarification regarding this issue.

Celebrity behavior expert, Lutfi JW. (personal documentation)

Lutfi JW as a Celebrity Behavior Expert did not miss out on commenting on the divorce of Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella. Interestingly, Lutfi said, this divorce was a positive choice for Ammar and Irish.

“For Irish Bella, this divorce is the right way to live a healthier life and restore the Marwah of a wife. As we know, Irish Bella is a polite, kind-hearted, pious, and hijab-wearing wife. So it is very natural for her to file for divorce from her husband who has been divorced several times using drugs,” Lufti JW told reporters.

Meanwhile, for Ammar Zoni, said Lutfi, this divorce is a means to realize and change. Be aware of the trap of drugs and their side effects. “Aware that drugs could make him lose everything, including his wife and children,” added Lutfi.

Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella. (Revi C Rantung/Suara.com)

As an observer of the behavior of Indonesian celebrities and entertainment, Lutfi admitted that he supports Irish Bella’s firm stance on divorce. Because this shows that a public figure must maintain his good name and dignity.

“Also, as a wife, you also have to save your family and children from toxicity which can pollute the growth of the soul and darken the future,” said Lutfi, who is also a novelist.

As is known, Irish Bella filed for divorce online at the Depok Religious Court, West Java on November 6.

It is suspected that the cause of his household’s breakdown was after he was caught using marijuana. This also made him return to rehabilitation.

Apart from that, the news of Ammar’s affair is thought to be the cause of Irish Bella filing for divorce from her husband. News of the affair emerged after a celebgram admitted that he had been tempted by Ammar Zoni to meet.

Even though Ammar Zoni has apologized, Irish Bella is still reluctant to separate from her husband. Reportedly, the follow-up divorce trial with a mediation agenda will resume on September 30 2023.