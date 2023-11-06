Every once in a while you come across something so strange that you don’t even know what it is, but you want to find out… We’re talking about Divinity with Stephen Dorff and Bella Thorne.

Cinema has never been so hypnotic and mind-blowing as in Divinity, Eddie Alcazar’s critically acclaimed film as an instant cult favorite. And if you thought you’d seen it all, get ready for a surreal cinematic journey that will take your breath away. Executive produced by visionary Steven Soderbergh, it is a whirlwind of emotions that will immerse you in a bewildering world.

The latest Divinity trailer is like a dream that grabs you and won’t let go. Here I leave it for you to check.

What is it about?

Divinity, the upcoming sci-fi thriller, drags you into a world of intrigue and challenges. The story follows two mysterious brothers who kidnap a billionaire obsessed with immortality. But this is no ordinary kidnapping, as a mysterious and seductive woman guides them on a journey of self-discovery that will change them forever.

The film is led by Stephen Dorff as Jaxxon Pierce, Karrueche Tran as Nikita, Bella Thorne as Ziva, Scott Bakula as Sterling Pierce, Moisés Arias as Star, Caylee Cowan as Felicity and Michael O’Hearn as Rip. An all-star cast that promises an unforgettable performance.

Divinity

Official synopsis:

“Two twins (Jason Genoa and Moisés Arias) crash onto a dying Earth to stop a man named Jaxxon (Stephen Dorff) from making an immortality potion called Divinity, which their father (Scott Bakula) had worked on before he died. The potion promises its clients the ability to stop aging in the mind and body, but it is revealed that the process also requires fetuses, which is bad news for a human civilization with a 97% infertility rate.

Utopia and Sumerian, the film’s distributors, said: “Our worlds collided when we fell in love with Eddie’s film and his vision of Divinity. The film represents a cultural crossroads of film, music, fashion and art. “We believe this partnership represents the beginning of a new era where stories can live on and off the screen by blurring the lines between a film itself and the integral components that make up a film’s DNA.”

In addition to the wild plot, Divinity features a soundtrack crafted by Cypress Hill member DJ Muggs and American composer Dean Hurley (Twin Peaks). A combination that adds an even more enigmatic touch to the experience.

