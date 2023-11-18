Suara.com – The 2023 U-17 World Cup has finished holding matches in the group phase. As hosts, the U-17 Indonesian National Team did not qualify for the knockout phase.

During the matches in the group phase, 126 goals were recorded in 36 matches. This means that on average, 3.5 goals were scored per match in the group phase of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

So far there are two players who temporarily top the list of top scorers for the 2023 U-17 World Cup. They are Japanese striker, Rento Takaoka and Brazilian bomber, Kaua Elias.

Elias shot to become the temporary top scorer at the 2023 U-17 World Cup after scoring a quattrick, aka scoring 4 goals in 1 match. Elias scored these 4 goals when Brazil won 9-1 over New Caledonia.

Elias was born in Uberlândia, Brazil on March 28 2006. Since childhood, he was raised by his grandfather because his parents were busy. It was also from his grandfather that Elias fell in love with football.

Elias’ grandfather, Jose Elias, was also an amateur footballer. He plays as a goalkeeper and plays for the club in his hometown.

Since childhood, Elias often played football with his grandfather. Until finally Elias started his career at the Praia Clube futsal academy. This performance made him attracted by talent scouts from the Fluminense club in mid-2016.

There is an interesting story from the beginning of Elias’ career as a footballer. When the Fluminense club was interested in Elias’ talent, he was invited to play against a club called Xerem.

Initially the grandfather refused the invitation, this was because it would be expensive if he had to take his grandson to the match venue.

However, as reported Suara.com from Globo.com, Jose admitted that he then heard a ‘divine voice’ while taking a nap to accompany his grandson to the match against Xerem.

In that match, Elias also showed his talent as an attacker. To motivate his grandson, Jose often gave him 4 US dollars for every goal scored by Elias.

Long story short, in June 2021, Elias received his first professional contract at Fluminense. Elias has a contract period until 2027.

Interestingly, in the contract clause, the club that wants Elias’ services must pay 51.95 million US dollars to Fluminense. On October 11 2023, Elias was included in The Guaradian’s list of potential stars born in 2006.

The latest news states that Elias is currently being approached by the Premier League club, Arsenal. A number of local Brazilian media said that Arsenal’s sporting director, who is also a former Brazilian player, Edu, is eyeing two young players, Andre Tridade and Elias.

Since the U-17 Copa America at the beginning of this year, Arsenal have continued to monitor Elias’ development. In total, Elias scored 5 goals in 7 matches in the 2023 U-17 Copa America.