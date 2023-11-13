While discussing requests by the defense, one of the main suspects took out his phone and started filming. That is forbidden in court. When officers demanded the phone on the officer’s behalf, a disturbance ensued. The public prosecutor was also called a rotten fish. In the waiting area in front of the courtroom, several cell phones passed from hand to hand among the suspects, making it almost impossible for the police to pick out the good cell phone that had been used for filming. The person who took the images has been arrested for insulting the public prosecutor.