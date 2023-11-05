Email is an essential tool, with it you can receive all kinds of information, from messages from friends and family, collaborating on work projects, receiving invoices, account statements, to staying up to date with the news.

It’s a quick and convenient way to communicate, but, as you well know, it’s also a double-edged sword.

Your inbox can quickly fill up with spam and unwanted advertising, which can be a real hassle.

To avoid filling your personal email with unwanted information, an excellent option is to use disposable email addresses. But what exactly are they?

Disposable email, your ally against spam

These emails are useful for using them on some untrusted website or online service that requires your personal email.

They only last a limited time, the time necessary to receive the verification or confirmation message that allows you to access a specific program or content. After time, disposable email is automatically deleted, as if it had never existed.

It is a way to have a temporary pseudonym to protect your identity and privacy on the Internet. This way, you don’t share your primary email.

How to create a temporary email address

If you want to avoid spam or protect your privacy by not sharing your email or any other client, you can create your own single-use email address.

An effective option is to use a service specialized in temporary disposable emails, such as 10 Minutes Mail or Trashmail. These services offer you an email address that only works for a few minutes or hoursand then it is automatically deleted.

Another way to create a one-time email is to use a free service, such as Gmail or Outlook, and create an account that you will never use again. Thus, you can use this address only to register on web pages or services that do not inspire trust.

The reason you need a single-use email

Temporary email addresses are useful for many situations. For example, you can use them to register on websites or services that you do not trust, to receive confirmation messages or verification codes, as well as download free programs or content.

Using one of these emails allows you to protect your privacy and avoid spam at all times. This way you don’t have to expose your primary email to potential security risks. They are a good option if you want to keep your inbox clean and with information that you really need.