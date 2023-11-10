Disneyland Paris celebrated the premiere of The Marvels with a show of drones, lights and pyrotechnics that is unique in the world: drones are only used at the Disney resort in Paris.

The Marvelsthe latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (also the last to be released in a good season) is now in theaters, and Disney Parks around the world have celebrated it as it deserves… especially in Walt Disney Studios Parkthe secondary park of Disneyland Paris.

There, during this week, a special show dedicated to The Marvels was held, through the use of drones, pyrotechnics and projections on the Hollywood Tower of Terror (one of the best Disney attractions).

For a limited time (it does not specify whether it was just one night or the entire week) the park’s drones projected images of Capitana Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Captain Rambeau, Nick Furia and the kitten Goosewhile the drones created their image in the sky.

A little show before Avengers: Power the Nightthe park’s daily nighttime show, pioneering the use of drones in Disney parks around the world.

Across the pond, at Disney California Adventure, the characters from Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Captain Monica Rambeau will walk through the Avengers Campus with the opportunity to take photos with the three superheroines. Will they come to the Avengers Campus in Paris in the future?

A drone show at Disney unique in the world

We can’t say this often, but there is something about Disneyland Paris has been an undisputed pioneer: the night shows with drones.

In North American parks they have used drones on specific occasions, such as galas, but since 2022 Disneyland Paris is the first (and still only) Disney park to use drones in its daily nighttime shows (depending on the season).

The reason is that Disneyland Paris has created these shows together with will drowna French drone show company, which has also taken them to French parks Futuroscope and Puy du Fou.

At the moment, Avengers: Power the Night is a unique Paris show from the Disney parks, which has held a special “mini-show” for the premiere of The Marvelsafter the resort also hosted the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.