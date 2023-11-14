The successful film based on the manga by the creator of Dragon Ball will become a series thanks to unpublished material that will come to Disney+.

This summer, Japanese cinemas premiered Sand Land, the film adaptation of the manga of the same name by Akira Toriyama (Toriyama Akira) published in 2000 for Shūeisha’s Shōnen Jump.

The creator of Dragon Ball surprised with a short manga with a neo-Western theme and a setting similar to that of Mad Max that fascinated the public, although it took more than two decades for its 14 chapters to be adapted.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

The film has been a success and Disney+ has captured it for its catalog, although we will not see it the same as in the cinema, and not because we will not enjoy it on the big screen, but because Sand Land will come to the platform in series format.

As reported by Anime Trending, Disney will take advantage of unpublished material to complete the story of Sand Land and offer an anime in series format with all the essence of Akira Toriyama’s manga.

Changes in Sand Land for its arrival on Disney+

The film directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima (Yokoshima Toshihisa) e Hiroshi Kōjina (Kōjina Hiroshi) will take advantage of material that could not make it to the final cut screened in theaters, as well as epic moments from the manga and certain material that continues the story. In this way, Sand Land completes its transition to an anime series.

In case you don’t know the history of Sand Land, we leave you the synopsis of the movie next:

“The world is a desolate wasteland called Sandland, inhabited by humans and demons. Water costs a lot of money, so the people of Sandland are constantly thirsty. An old sheriff asks Beezlebub to help find the elusive Phantom Lake. Along with the thief, come face to face with the king’s army and discover the truth behind many mysteries.

Disney+

Disney+ He has also shared the poster for Sand Land, as well as its release window on the platform for spring 2024.

With the seal of the creator of Dragon Ball as a great attraction, Sand Land could be a very bizarre addition to Disney+ next year. We will be attentive to the details that arise from this conversion of the film into a series.