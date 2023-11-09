Disney CEO Bob Iger has radically changed his speech regarding Netflix over the course of a year.

The boom time of streaming, where platforms could afford to go home and have their content exclusively, has come to an end. The studios have come face to face with a wall called reality and in many ways, Warner was the first to get off the donkey with Max (HBO Max). Now, Disney will follow in their footsteps by licensing original content to Netflix.

After seeing the good performance that the license of series like blood brothers, The Pacific, Ballers o Two meters undergroundpreviously only exclusive to HBO Max, Bob IgerCEO of the House of Mouse, has opted for a similar strategy.

As reported by Collider: during the message to Disney shareholders for the third quarter, Iger revealed negotiations with Netflix for some of Disney’s original content to be offered on the red platform under license. This will mean an injection of money for the Mouse House and, for Netflix, greater variety in its catalog.

However, the executive clarifies that we should not expect major Disney properties to reach Netflix, since they are valuable assets for the company.

“We are in talks with Netflix about some opportunities, but I wouldn’t expect us to license our core brands to them. Those are real competitive advantages and obviously make a difference for us.

Disney (Animation), Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars, for example, are doing very well on our platform: I don’t see why, basically to make money, we should license them when they are really important blocks for the present and the future of our transmission business.”

Bob Iger’s change of tone about Netflix

This current position of the Disney CEO is radically opposite to the one he had a little over a year ago, when he described the idea of ​​​​sending content to Netflix as “selling nuclear weapons to a third world country so that they can then use them against you.”

With Warner benefiting from the licensing of some of its most prestigious series, Disney’s CEO has had to jump through hoops. Although you don’t expect to see series like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Loki or movies like Elemental on Netflix, at least for now.