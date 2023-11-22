No one is aware that ‘Star Wars’ is going through, at the very least, a stage of uncertainty. Despite its overwhelming results at the box office, the public was not satisfied with the latest trilogy of films, produced by JJ Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy, and in March it was announced that the projects by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins were cancelled. The saga remains alive on Disney+, where series like ‘Andor’ and ‘Ahsoka’ offer great results. But seems insufficient for a franchise of this potential.

To put a stop to this situation, Disney has turned to Dave Filoni, responsible for some of the franchise’s biggest critical and popular successes in recent years: the animated ‘The Clone Wars’, ‘The Rebels’, the bomb that revitalized the saga with much more energy than the film trilogy – ‘The Mandalorian’ – and the recent and also very well received ‘Ahsoka’. Filoni will now be creative director of the franchise, while working on a new film that will unite all the timelines of the series.

Filoni clarifies in an interview with Vanity Fair what this role will entail: “In this new role, I have basically opened up to everything that is happening. When we plan future projects, I will participate in the initial phase. I will not tell people what have to do, but I will try to help them in the best way possible to tell the story they want to tell. I will be a help to the entire galaxy here, almost as part of a Jedi Council.”

Lucasfilm thus looks to the future of the saga with Filoni as a guide. Apart from the series ‘Skeleton Crew’ and ‘The Acolyte’, which delves into the beginnings of Star Wars lore, to which is added the second season of ‘Andor’, we have films by James Mangold, Taika Waititi, Shawn Levy and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Very suggestive names for a franchise in need of new sensibilities.

