Disney CEO Bob Iger prepares to address a town hall staff meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and observers will listen for possible new clues or guidance about what the next “construction” phase will bring after the resolution phase. from problems.

The return of Bob Iger as CEO of Disney in November 2022 generated surprise in Hollywood. Although shares initially closed at $98.87 in hopes of turning the company around, they have continued to come under pressure, closing at $95.07 before Thanksgiving. Despite the quick actions taken by Iger to cut costs and restructure the company, investors are hoping for more clarity on next steps.

Analyst Michael Nathanson highlights the challenges facing Disney, noting that despite the actions taken by Iger, the stock is down 8%, compared to an 11% rise in the S&P 500. Nelson Peltz and ValueAct Capital, activist investors, have increased their stake in Disney, signaling possible changes to the board of directors.

Four key points to address

Iger has focused on cost reduction and optimization of the company, achieving around $7.5 billion in cost reductions. However, Wall Street is awaiting more details on Iger’s next strategies. At the Nov. 28 town hall meeting, Iger will have to address the company’s four strategic priorities: making Disney’s streaming business profitable, building ESPN for the digital future, improving movie studio production and expanding the streaming experiences business. alive.

Disney plans a $60 billion expansion in theme parks, cruise lines and other experiences. Reenergizing studios is a priority for Iger, with a focus on major brands and franchises. Although Iger acknowledged that the studies’ performance did not meet standards, he highlighted the need to consolidate, focus on fewer projects and improve quality.

As for streaming, Disney plans to combine Disney+ and Hulu to create a unified experience. The company aims to become profitable in streaming by the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. A beta version of the new streaming package is expected to launch in December. Some analysts point to the importance of cost efficiency and generating revenue through subscriptions and advertising.

In business terms, Disney has acquired full control of Hulu and is expected to pay $8.61 billion by December 1. There are speculations about a possible deal for Disney’s assets in India, including Disney+, Hotstar and Star India. In addition, clarity is expected on the sale of linear television assets and a stake in ESPN.

Despite the challenges, some analysts, such as Bank of America’s Jessica Reif Ehrlich, remain optimistic about Disney and confident in Iger’s ability to guide the company through the transition. Others, like Guggenheim’s Michael Morris, praise Iger’s strategic initiatives but express caution in specific areas. Disney’s financial situation, especially in its non-park divisions, appears to be improving, but challenges remain. The Nov. 28 meeting will provide Iger the opportunity to reiterate strategic messages and boost confidence among investors and company staff.

Fuente: The Hollywood Reporter