Today, Friday, November 17, 2023, the original family and Christmas comedy will arrive exclusively on Disney+ The magic of Christmas starring Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Teyonah Parris.

The magic of Christmas is a hilarious and heartwarming story about an Atlanta Police Department social worker and the adventure he goes through on Christmas Eve with his estranged daughter that will help him remember the joy and magic of Christmas.

Eddie Garrick is a kind-hearted man who doesn’t celebrate Christmas because of a bad experience during his childhood.. At the request of his ex-wife Allison Garrick, Eddie takes his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte to her work on Christmas Eve.

There they meet a mysterious man dressed in a red suit named Nick. Eddie, a social worker, believes that Nick is experiencing some delusional episode and needs professional help, but when Eddie arouses the ire of a local politician, he and his daughter find themselves immersed in a magical adventure. that could help you regain your faith in Christmas.

The magic of Christmas is directed by Tim Story, with a script by Scott Rosenberg and production by John Jacobs and Will Packer. The cast is completed with the participation of Madison Skye Validum and Oscar Nuñez.

The magic of Christmas It will be available exclusively on Disney+ from November 17, 2023.

