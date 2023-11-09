Disney, 8 billion dollars in cost reductions to return to profitability

2 billion dollars added to another 6 decided in February with over 7000 layoffs represent Disney’s “blood and tears” plan to contain costs and overcome the complicated year. A year that ended with a 25% drop in profits, to 2,354 million dollars and with several Group companies in a profitability crisis. But the prudent strategy of the CEO, Bob Iger, began to bear the first fruits already in the third quarter, with a +63%. Iger, already dealing with the “trouble” of Nelson Pelts, investor and boss of the Trian Fund Management fund who is asking to join the Board of Directors, confirmed analysts that Disney’s revenues for the year reached 88,898 million dollars. The driving force of the Group remains the Experiences department, that of the theme parks. Its revenues grew by 16% ($32,549 million). + 23% was the operating profit (8,954 million dollars), a result that covered 70% of the numbers of the entire group. But the rest didn’t go so well. Entertainment (-32%) and Sport (-9%) fell.

Disney, results improvements in the fourth quarter

“All three of our businesses reported significant increases in earnings in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2022,” Bob Iger told analysts. Disney+ saw its subscribers grow by almost 7 million in the last quarter of the year, bringing the number of subscribers to over 150 million worldwide. “We continue to expect our combined streaming businesses to achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of fiscal 24, although progress may not appear linear from one quarter to the next,” the company said in an official statement. about to acquire 100% of Hulu, which will be combined with Disney+. “We expect Hulu and Disney Plus to drive higher engagement, increased advertising opportunities, lower customer churn and reduced customer acquisition costs, thereby increasing our overall margins. We intend to strengthen the use of shared accounts by different families.”

Disney, the critical period has passed according to CEO Iger

“Our results reflect the significant progress we have made over the past year,” Iger said. “While we still have work to do, these efforts have allowed us to move through this period of adjustment and begin building our businesses again. We are on track to achieve approximately $7.5 billion in cost reductions.” The challenges of the near future? Achieve significant and lasting profitability in the streaming area, the conversion of ESPN into the digital sports platform par excellence, the improvement of the production of the film studios and further growth of the parks business. Words that should have sounded good to many Disney shareholders.

