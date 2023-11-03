Disney takes over 100% of Hulu, becoming increasingly dominant in the streaming market

Disney completes the acquisition of Hulu. The company led by the CEO Bob Iger he takes the remaining 33% of the streaming company from Comcast for approximately 8.6 billion dollars.

Already in 2019, when the “house of Mickey Mouse” had acquired the majority share of Huluthe parties had entered into an agreement according to which Comcast he would have remained in the capital until 2024 and then requested the takeover of the remaining shares.

And that something was moving, as Primaonline writes, was already clear since last March, when Igerat the presentation of the quarterly report he spoke of “constructive talks” with the counterpart.

