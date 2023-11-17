Disney Speedstorm continues to surprise all racing game lovers with familiar faces from the world of Disney. Now, it has just been confirmed when its next season will arrive and it is closer than you imagine.

Anna is one of the characters that will come to the game

As you probably remember, Gameloft’s installment became free-to-play a couple of months ago and has been receiving new content since its original release.

Now, those responsible for the game confirmed that season 5 of Disney Speedstorm will arrive this November 30 and you only have to wait a few weeks to enjoy the new content.

Here you can see it:

It’s time to get the winter tires out of storage! Season 5 of #DisneySpeedstorminspired by Disney’s Frozen, launches on November 30! pic.twitter.com/H4bit1E34w — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) November 16, 2023

As you could see, the next season of Disney Speedstorm, called “Let It Go”, will be based on the world of Frozen and promises several surprises that will surely freeze all players.

Among the new features that the game will receive is that the stars of the film will be included as new pilots. We are referring to Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Hans. Additionally, there will be new skills and a new map.

Here’s what season 5 includes:

5 new Frozen-inspired racers New abilities, like Elsa’s Ice Magic, Anna’s Love Thaw, and Olaf’s Snowfall, to hinder other racers (li)New Arendelle-inspired map 15 new team members, including Sven , Bruni, Grand Pabbie, Oaken, the Duke of Weselton and more Extra Racers: Oswald and Ortensia, including an additional racer yet to be revealed

We remind you that this racing game includes several characters from the Disney and Pixar Universe, so it currently allows you to use Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Mulan and dozens more on the wheel. The title tracks are thematic and invite you to enjoy scenarios from Pirates of the Caribbean or The Jungle Book and more options are added with each season.

Disney Speedstorm is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Season 5 of the title will arrive on November 30.

What other character would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

