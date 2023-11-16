We have more news for players of Disney Speedstorm, dubbed Disney’s Mario Kart in its announcement for Nintendo Switch. Details have been confirmed today.

Disney Speedstorm, Disney’s Mario Kart

Specifically, after the premiere of the second and third seasons and their free-to-play launch, we have now been able to learn more details about their future content. We already know that Oswald will join Disney Speedstorm in Season 5 alongside Ortensia and Elsa also joined that season.

Now the date and more details have been confirmed, as this season will focus on Frozen. You are without your keys:

Release date: November 30.

Inspired by Disney’s Frozen.

New contents:

5 new Frozen-inspired racers: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Hans in Disney Speedstorm. Unique abilities: Elsa’s ice magic, Anna’s love ability and Olaf’s snow. Arendelle-inspired racing environment with unique features and icy dangers. 15 new members of the Frozen team, such as Sven, Bruni, Grand Pabbie, Oaken, the Duke of Weselton, among others. Extra runners: Oswald and Ortensia, plus an additional runner not yet confirmed.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

Fuente.