More news is coming for players of Disney Speedstorm, dubbed Disney’s Mario Kart in its announcement for Nintendo Switch. Details have been confirmed today.

Specifically, after the premiere of the second and third seasons and their free-to-play launch, we have now been able to learn more details about their future content. We already know that Oswald will join Disney Speedstorm in Season 5 alongside Ortensia and Elsa also joined that season in addition to other Frozen content and more alongside Wall-E. Well, now we have the official trailer for this fifth season, which you can see below. Remember it launches tomorrow!

