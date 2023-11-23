Disney Speedstorm is a week away from receiving its new season and everything it will offer continues to be known. Now, another character has just been confirmed to join the crazy races.

The game keeps increasing its content

As you surely remember, the Gameloft release announced a few days ago the new features that season 5 of the game will have, so all Frozen fans were happy because the saga was chosen to star in it.

However, it has just been confirmed that a character from another franchise will also arrive on the occasion of a special event, we are referring to the friendly WALL-E, who is ready to burn tires in the game.

It is worth mentioning that season 5 of Disney Speedstorm, called “Let It Go”, will arrive this November 30 and will be based on the world of Frozen, although it will have some exceptions in its cast such as the curious robot, so all interested You just have to wait a few days to enjoy it.

Here’s what season 5 includes:

5 new Frozen-inspired racers like Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Hans New abilities, like Elsa’s Ice Magic, Anna’s Love Thaw and Olaf’s Snowfall, to hinder other racers (li)New inspired map in Arendelle 15 new team members, including Sven, Bruni, Grand Pabbie, Oaken, the Duke of Weselton and more Extra Racers: Oswald, Ortensia and WALL-E

We remind you that this racing game has several characters from the Disney and Pixar Universe, so it currently allows you to use Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Mulan and dozens more on the wheel. The title tracks are thematic and invite you to enjoy scenarios from Pirates of the Caribbean or The Jungle Book and more options are added with each season.

Disney Speedstorm is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Season 5 of the title will arrive on November 30.

What other character would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

