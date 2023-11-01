Starting today, November 1, 2023, we will have several subscription rates available on Disney+ with the price increase in the current plan and the option to acquire a cheaper monthly rate with the inclusion of ads in its content.

It was announced a long time ago and today the day has arrived. From now on our current Disney+ subscription plan becomes Premium with the price increase that this entails. An additional cost that, of course, they will not charge us until the next billing date arrives.

This means that, if you are not interested in paying more for your subscription, You must change your plan (or cancel your account directly) before the next billing billing date arrives..

If you have the annual plan you can still have time to think about it based on when you subscribed to the platform but, if you are paying a monthly fee, then time is against you.

What are the current Disney+ subscription plans and what is included in them?

Right now There are three Disney+ subscription plans: Standard with ads, Standard and Premium. Except for the Standard with ads, the rest of the rates can be purchased both monthly and annually.

The Standard plan with ads costs 5.99 euros per month and its contents can be viewed in up to two simultaneous profiles with 1080p full HD image quality and 5.1 audio. However, you will not be able to download movies and series on the devices.

All this with advertisements during the viewing, of which Pandora, Vodafone, Carolina Herrera, Paco Rabanne, Ikea, Mondélez, Cupra, Volkswagen, Seat, Famosa, Lego, MGA, Toy Partners, Mediamark, Coches have already been confirmed. net, Fotocasa, Carrefour, Redbull, Ultima by Affinity, Bimbo, DS, Jeep, Idôle by Lancôme, Amor Amor by Cacharel and Garnier among its advertisers.

The next option is the Standard Plan for 8.99 euros per month or 89.99 euros per year (the price that the now converted Premium plan had before). In addition to ad-free viewing, you can stream the series and films of Disney+ in up to two simultaneous profiles with 1080p quality and 5.1 sound, with the possibility of downloads on up to 10 devices.

Lastly we have the Premium Plan for 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per yearOf course, without ads involved. You can watch content in up to four simultaneous profiles with 4K UHD and HD video quality with Dolby Atmos audio. You can also download movies and series on up to 10 different devices.

These are The current Disney+ rates that come into effect in Spain from today, November 1, 2023. Which of these plans is most interesting to you? Or maybe you prefer to close the account in search of other cheaper streaming platforms? Tell us in our comments section.