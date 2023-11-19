Just two months after its screening in theaters, Disney+ releases a very well-known film.

Disney+ receives another movie fresh from the cinema

Although Disney+ revealed all its releases for November 2023, the streaming platform usually adds additional movies and series every month, announcing them with less notice. Without going any further, a perfect movie for lovers of paranormal crimes which will arrive in just a few days.

Disney+ will receive Mystery in Venice next Wednesday, November 22. The third film directed by Kenneth Branagh after Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile retells Kenneth Branagh in the role of the mythical Hercule Poirot, being a adaptation of The Apples, Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel. The film arrived in theaters on September 15, so its arrival on Disney+ occurs just two months later.

Mystery in Venice is set in post-World War II Venice, on All Hallows’ Eve, and is about a supernatural thriller that tells the return of the famous detective Hercule Poirot. The protagonist is now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the most glamorous city in the world, and reluctantly attends a seance in a haunted, ruined palazzo. When one of the guests is murderedthe detective finds himself involved in a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Reuniting part of the team from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express and 2022’s Death on the Nile, Mystery in Venice renews its cast with awesome actors like Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

Disney+, available for less than €6 per month

Disney+ now has three subscription plans. Its standard plan with ads costs €5.99 per month and has simultaneous streaming with two accounts. Its standard plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year, while the premium goes up to 11.99 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year, allowing you to have up to four devices connected at the same time with maximum image and audio quality. Content downloading is enabled on ad-free plans.

