Disney+ is the streaming platform for family entertainment, which this Wednesday, November 8, premieres today new animated series, new episodes and seasons. Find out what they are and enjoy the new adventures for the family on Disney+ with the kids at home.

Dads on Demand: Season 2

It is an original series that premieres its second season on Disney+ today. The plot begins a year after California’s reunion with Itzel, her mother, after the arrest of Riquezes and Gamboa and the escape of Patricio Sandoval. In the Mexican capital they meet again with Morgan, Diego and Miguel, who have gone through different life experiences throughout this year, and together they keep the band’s dream alive. Both the parents and California believe that finally everyone will get back together like before, but Itzel has other plans., because he wants to take his daughter to live in Oaxaca. The first season is now available on Disney+.

Santa Clause: A New Santa, Season 2

The Disney+ original series also premieres its first two episodes of the second season on the streaming service, which will premiere an episode every Wednesday. The Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were derailed by his failure to find a worthy successor in the first season. Now that Scott and his family have managed to save Christmas, Scott focuses on training his son Cal to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.. The first season is available on Disney+.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Today, episodes 14 to 19 of this animated series premiere on Disney+. Set during the time of the High Resistance, the story of The animated series follows a group of young Jedi as they study the ways of the Force, explore the Galaxy, help citizens and creatures in adversity, and learn valuable skills necessary to become Jedi.. The first 12 episodes are available exclusively on Disney+.

Disney Junior Mickey and me

It is part of the Disney+ short series, so episodes 19 to 34 can now be seen on the streaming service for family entertainment. The new interactive series provides fun for the little ones at home. And viewers can join Mickey in his daily routines, games, activities, projects and more.. With the Disney Junior Mickey and Me short series, viewers can also contribute their creativity, imagination and humor to each episode. The first 18 episodes are now available on Disney+.

Kiff

It is another animated series that is part of the series of shorts that premieres episodes 16 to 20 this November 8. The story follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose thirst for life leads him to live countless adventures in his town, Jutno to Barry, his quiet rabbit friend. Set in a world where magical animals and weirdos navigate everyday life together, the duo navigate school, relationships, and their often eccentric community.. The first 15 episodes are available on Disney+.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

