As November is about to end, Disney+ premieres new animated series, episodes and a special program today. Find out what these new releases are and enjoy the new Disney+ stories with the little ones at home.

Marvel Studios United: Creating Loki season. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

It is the new original Disney+ special from Marvel Studios, which can now be seen on Disney+. Now, viewers will be able to watch Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson as they recount the God of Lies’ journey back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Since Sylvie dispatched He Who Remains, the Multiverse has been unleashed, the Sacred Timeline is approaching destruction, and Loki has returned to the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA) to try to save reality as we know it. Through interviews with the creative minds behind the series and exclusive images from filming, you will be able to meet the team that has promoted season two of Loki without losing the charm and humor that have always been at the heart of the series. series. The first season is now available on Disney+.

Disney Saturdays: On wheels. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

It is a series that premieres its entire season on Disney+ and is available on the streaming service for family entertainment. Disney Saturdays revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends, Simone and Ari, who hone their skating skills on the gorgeous parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together, they make up the group We-B-Girlz, and they are determined to prove that they have the best skating routines on the planet!

Super kittens. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

It is a children’s animated series that premieres its episodes from 17 to 20 today on Disney+. The world thinks Bitsy, Ginny, Sparks and Buddy are adorable kittens who snuggle in the Purr ‘N’ Play playground. But when problems arise, they transform into Supercats! This feline quartet remedy injustices wherever they go and have one mission: Protect the pets and people of Kittydale from villains like Mr. Puppypaws, Lab Rat, Cat Burglar and Zsa-Zsa. With their superpowers, cool feline gadgets, and most important of all, their kindness and empathy, the Super Kittens make the world a better, more amazing place. The first 16 episodes can now be seen on Disney+.

