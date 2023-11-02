November begins and Disney+ premieres new series, episodes and seasons today. Find out what they are and enjoy the new adventures on Disney+ with the little ones at home.

Behind the attractions: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Behind the Attractions: Season 2

It is the original Disney+ series that as of today is available with all its episodes on the Disney+ streaming service. The second season takes viewers on a ride behind Disney Parks’ most iconic and beloved attractions, featuring the Imagineers who designed them and the Cast Members who operate them.. After the first season, which saw some of the main attractions, such as Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, It’s a small world and Space Mountain, the second continues to present other fundamental attractions of the Disney parks, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, The Food and Nighttime Spectaculars. The first season is now available exclusively on Disney+.

Minnie Toons: Minnie’s Camp. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Minnie Toons: Minnie’s camp

It is the premiere animated series that makes episodes six to nine available on Disney+. Minnie and Daisy take on outdoor adventures with their new venture, Camp Minnie! They have lots of fun in the sun at this cool camp in the woods: They ride horses, play water sports, sing, roast marshmallows and even organize a parade. With Clarabelle as activities director, Cuckoo-Crazy always ready to lend a hand, surprise visits from woodland creatures, mischief abounds. Along the way, old and new friends join in, because the more the merrier! The first five episodes are now available exclusively on Disney+.

