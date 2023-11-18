This Friday, November 17, the streaming platform for family entertainment Disney+ has new content for its subscribers. Find out what they are and enjoy the new adventures on Disney+ with the kids at home.

The magic of Christmas. ESPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MÉXICO.

The magic of Christmas

It is a Disney+ original movie that can now be seen on the streaming service. Eddie Garrick is a kind-hearted man who doesn’t celebrate Christmas because of a bad experience during his childhood. At the request of his ex-wife Allison Garrick, Eddie takes his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte to her work on Christmas Eve. There they meet a mysterious man dressed in a red suit named Nick. Eddie, who is a social worker, believes that Nick is experiencing some sort of delusional episode and needs professional help, but when Eddie draws the ire of a local politician, he and his daughter find themselves immersed in a magical adventure that could help him get his life back. faith in christmas.

Mickey and his friends: Trick or treat. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Mickey and Friends: Trick or Treat

It is a film that can now be seen on Disney+. Mickey and his friends are out trick-or-treating when Donald discovers the creepiest mansion he’s ever seen. Believing that the creepiest house has the best treats, he convinces his friends to take the risk of visiting it.. The Witch Hazel, who owns the place, has no candy and casts a spell on them. With songs and comic horror, this film celebrates the fun of Halloween and the meaning of friendship.

