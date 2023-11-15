The legendary Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, is partnering with Disney Plus to continue one of his lesser-known stories.

Disney Plus Star Japan unleashes news that will excite Akira Toriyama fans! Sand Land will continue its story beyond the animated film with a series.

Based on the famous manga by Akira Toriyama, creator of the iconic Dragon Ball, this series delves beyond the limits of the anime film and offers an exciting new chapter in the saga.

What will the series be about?

Sand Land

The anime delves into the vast continuity of Sand Land, expanding the story directly from the events of the anime film that caused a sensation since its debut in Japan on August 18 and will be released in the rest of the world starting in 2024. What’s in store for Beelzebub, Thief and Rao from now on? If you want to know more about the plot, you can find out what the film is about at this link.

But you have to know that the Disney Plus series will be an epic journey through challenging deserts and dangerous encounters. So get ready to immerse yourself in a world full of dragons, demons, bandits and unparalleled conflicts.

Additionally, they have confirmed that the voice cast of the anime film will reprise their roles in the series. With names like Mutsumi Tamura, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Chō, Satoshi Tsuruoka, and Nobuo Tibita in the mix, the authenticity and character of the anime remains intact.

As we can see, there is increasingly a firmer commitment to anime and Disney Plus does not want to be left behind. That’s why they will make the Sand Land series, but you can also see other mythical stories like Bleach.

