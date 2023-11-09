Five emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fury, Fear and Disgust compete with each other to drive the actions of Riley, a girl who is experiencing changes in her life; that’s the plot of the movie Intensa-mente (Inside Out) from 2015. A work that put mental health in the spotlight and brought the topic to the little ones. But now “big changes and new emotions” are coming for version 2.

For Inside Out 2, Disney and Pixar introduce a new emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to cause a stir at headquarters. “Ansiedad, voiced by Maya Hawke, is new to the team, but “She is not one of those who stay in the background.”, he explained. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what happens inside our minds.”

The Disney and Pixar film Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of the newly teenager Riley just when The headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make way for something totally unexpected: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Fury, Fear and Disgust, who have been carrying out a successful operation for a long time, are not sure how to feel when Anxiety appears. And it seems that she is not alone.

Maya Hawke voices Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Fury, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 hits theaters in 2024.

The trailer for the film is now available, and in the promotional images you can see that Anxiety does not come alone, but accompanied by three other emotions; Shame, Envy, Boredom. We will have to wait for its premiere in 2024 and find out who it is.

