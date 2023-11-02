The streaming platform revolutionizes its subscription system by proposing three possibilities.

Disney+ presents three subscription plans

Join the conversation

The Disney+ streaming platform has started the month of November by launching its new subscription plans. Highlights the advertising plan which simulates Netflix, since it makes the service cheaper although it limits its benefits and adds advertising to the viewing of content. On the other hand, two different plans are launcheda standard one that maintains the usual price but with fewer features, and a premium one that raises the price of the service.

Simón Amselem, general director of The Walt Disney Company Spain and Portugal, explained that The plans will be adjusted to the needs of subscribersremembering that all of them will continue to offer all the content of Disney+, which has hits such as The Bear from FX, original series produced in Spain such as La Última, all the Marvel and Star Wars films and series, or great Disney classics along with all seasons of titles like The Simpsons or Grey’s Anatomy.

New Disney+ subscription plans

Standard with adsStandardPremiumAdvertisingYesNoNoComplete catalogYesYesYesVideo qualityUp to 1080p FullHDUp to 1080p FullHD4K UHD/HDRSimultaneous streaming2 accounts2 accounts4 accountsContent downloadNoUp to 10 devicesUp to 10 devicesAudioStereo and 5.1Stereo and 5.1Dolby AtmosPrices5.99 euros per month8 .99 euros per month/89.90 euros per year11, 99 euros per month/119.90 euros per year

More premieres to avoid a drop in subscribers

While the price increase for those who want the highest quality or share accounts with more friends and/or family could cause anger, a cheaper plan could attract new subscribers, something that is also sought to be done with new releases. Cristobal Balenciaga, an original drama series inspired by the life and legacy of the Guetaria-born Spanish creator; Percy Jackson and the Olympians or Indiana Jones: and the dial of destiny They will be some of the most imminent reinforcements.

Join the conversation