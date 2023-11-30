Marvel Studios

The failure of The Marvels continues to hit Walt Disney Pictures hard. Of course, the economic hole is quite considerable.

Disney has issued a statement about the failure of The Marvels. The company has addressed the disappointing performance of its latest superhero film at the box office. In fact, he has highlighted the lack of supervision by Marvel Studios executives during filming. The entertainment company’s CEO, Bob Iger, noted that the film suffered from the lack of adequate oversight by executives during the production stage. He attributed this as a determining factor in his performance.

Although a third installment of Captain Marvel has not been officially confirmed, franchise star Brie Larson has hinted that There are future plans for the character, even beyond the events presented in The Marvels. The Disney star shared his desire to talk about it. But she chose not to reveal specific details. And all this despite the resounding failure of the sequel.

The Marvels is the shortest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It lasts 1 hour and 45 minutes. This marks one of the shortest installments of the Disney franchise. Director Nia DaCosta expressed her intention to keep the film to a specific length, stressing that the length of the film had to be adequate to tell the story, without needing to prolong it unnecessarily.

These comments from Disney come after The Marvels made headlines due to its poor performance at the box office, generating speculation about possible reasons behind this failure, including the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike and alleged errors in the film’s marketing strategy. These statements provide a new perspective by pointing out the lack of supervision during production. Apparently, this would be one of the key factors behind its poor performance in theaters.

