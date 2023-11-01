Disney+ has cloned, point by point, the steps of Netflix. And that’s bad news for users: They raise prices, add advertising, you have to pay extra for what is considered the standard today, and you can’t share an account.

Disney+ launches the Standard Plan with ads, which costs 5.99 euros per month. It allows you to view content at 1080p, has advertising, and does not include downloads or Dolby Atmos. It only supports two simultaneous plays.

Disney+ has not reported how long the ads last, but we assume it will be similar to Netflix, about 5 minutes per hour of viewing.

New Disney+ plans: Prices and features

Today the television standard is 4K resolution, since for years only 4K televisions have been sold in stores. But for Netflix and Disney+ the standard is the old and expired 1080pand 4K resolution is a super luxury extra for which you have to pay more.

Therefore, The Standard Plan without ads costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.99 euros per year. It offers 1080p resolution, without Dolby Atmos, and with downloads. It only allows two simultaneous plays.

The only plan that existed until now, which included everything, now it is called Premium, and it goes up from 8.99 to 11.99 euros per monthor 119.90 euros per year.

It allows you to view content in 4K resolution with HDR or Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos sound, simultaneous playback on four devices, and downloads.

These new prices and plans apply to new users. Current users are converted to the Premium Plan until their current subscription ends. That is, starting December 6 for those who pay a monthly fee, and when it’s time for those who pay the annual fee.

Disney also prohibits, starting today, account sharing. This is what it says on their website: “You will not be able to share your subscription outside your home. “Home” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence, to the extent that they are used by people who reside there” .

It remains to be seen how and when it will begin with shared account lockouts.

Disney+ has raised the prices of its plans today, has added new ones, including one with advertising, and has prohibited account sharing. We’ll see how it affects your subscriber share.