Kenneth Branagh already has his Hercule Poirot trilogy available on Disney+, after the latest film was added to the catalogue.

Although it still seems somewhat peculiar to us that Disney+ opted for Wednesdays as its big day of releases, with honorable exceptions, the platform has made the weeks in which they arrive films or important series to your catalog acquire a different touch. This week, for example, Mystery in Venice offers us an overwhelming case accompanying Hercules Poirot.

Kenneth Branagh continues its streak of adaptations of the novels of Agatha Christie for 20th Century Studios. After Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, he travels to the city of canals.

After the Second World War, Hercule Poirot lives in exile in Venice, where he lives as peaceful a life as possible.

Everything changes when he is invited to a spiritualism session that he has no desire to attend, although he does go in the end. When one of the assistants is murdered, the insightful detective must dust off his skills once again to find the perpetrator of the crime.

Mystery in Venice is now on Disney+

After its run in theaters, Mystery in Venice is now available in the Disney+ film catalog so that the most seasoned detectives in streaming can enjoy again, or for the first time, the film directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh.

The Northern Irish actor is accompanied in the cast of Mystery in Venice Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Reilly, Jude Hill, Riccardo Scamarcio, Camille Cottin, Kyle Allen and Ali Khan. This time, Hercule Poirot will deal with terror through this new case.

Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot trilogy is closed on Disney+ with the arrival of Mystery in Venice, unless the actor and director trims his mustache again with a new film.

For now, you can binge a good Agatha Christie-style crime marathon on Disney+ with Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile and Mystery in Venice.