Walt Disney Pictures’ losses this year are multimillion-dollar. Its last major premiere has been another great failure. A year to forget.

Disney has failed again in cinemas. The film giant is suffering another setback at the box office with the release of Wish. The film, directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, which tells the story of Asha and a mysterious ball of energy called Star, has been a failure of monumental proportions. One of those failures from which it will be very difficult to recover.

Despite his narrative about the connection between human will and star magic to create wonders, Walt Disney Pictures’ Wish has disappointed in terms of box office receipts in theaters worldwide. It has grossed just $49 million worldwide. This result adds to the already long list of Mouse House films that have recorded significant losses in recent years. Of course, the situation is clearly getting out of control.

He Poor performance of Wish: The Power of Wishes at the global box office has marked another financial setback for Disney. It adds to the recent failure of The Marvels. Both productions have not met the company’s revenue expectations, raising concerns about the release strategy and public acceptance. In fact, the situation with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is forcing the studio to move all the pieces and relocate the current Multiverse Saga.

The studio faces serious audience problems

This setback reaffirms the trend that Disney has experienced in recent times, where several of his big cinematographic bets have not achieved the expected commercial success. Wish: The Power of Wishes, despite its narrative proposal focused on magic and the human connection with the celestial, has failed to connect with the audience. Certainly not in a way sufficient to boost its performance at the box office.

The film, which sought to convey a message about the ability of wishes and magic to generate changes in people’s lives, failed to capture the attention of viewers. Not in the same way as other previous Walt Disney Pictures productions.

This latest stumble by Disney at the box office raises questions. About what? Basically, about the company strategies regarding the selection of projects, their promotion and the public perception of their most recent productions. Furthermore, it highlights the constant pressure that the film industry faces in an increasingly competitive and diversified environment. An environment in which supply and demand have changed enormously overnight.

Fuente: Box Office Mojo