After hearing about the controversy over its “physical” edition, and that it will no longer have a free version, Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to leave us interesting news. They arrive to us after their new summer update.

Specifically, it seems that we have more information about the contents on the way. In the video below, the next developments for this delivery have been shown, which are the following:

Disney Dreamlight Valley game will exit early access phase on December 5th and it will no longer be free.

Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas will join the game in the eighth update on December 5. It has been confirmed a multiplayer mode for up to four friends to visit other players’ Valleys. It will be launched an expansion pass called ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time’ on December 5, with three new biomes and a showdown against Jafar from Aladdin. The expansion pass will be divided into three “Acts” and will add new characters and a tool called “Royal Hourglass.”

Future content They include elements from Monsters SA and Tiana and the Toad, plus a mystery behind a new “Realm Door.” It was shown an updated roadmap For future free content:

And here you have the video:

