Deadpool fans have to be prepared to receive some sad news: Deadpool 3 is officially delayed. The decision comes as Disney changes its release slate following the announcement of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film, which was originally going to hit theaters on May 3, 2024, will now do so on July 26. This new film is not only so anticipated because Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is under the tutelage of the MCU for the first time, but also because Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

The production of the third Deadpool movie came to a halt in the summer, when SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA for a historic strike in the Hollywood industry. Filming of the film directed by Shawn Levy is expected to resume soon, but there is no precise information about this yet. Deadpool 3 It is one of the most anticipated productions by fans and its ingredients can be the perfect cocktail for a new box office success from Marvel Studios. It is also not known very well what plans there are for Deadpool’s future with the arrival of Avengers: Secret Wars.

The film is expected to be a multiversal saga since we know that this version of Wolverine will come from a different universe. In addition to this, Deadpool 3 it will be the first R-rated movie to be part of the MCU. Given the Spider-Man: No Way Home already showed other characters from different universes, Deadpool 3 seems to follow in the wake that it could advance the imminent arrival of several X-Men to the franchisebut only time will tell how they settle into a plot whose details remain under summary secrecy.

In addition to the figures of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackmanthe film brings back many familiar faces Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner o Stefan Kapicic. The film will also feature the work of Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in roles that have not yet been revealed.

Deadpool 3 It will premiere on July 26, 2024.

