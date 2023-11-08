The second season of the Disney+ original comedy series Dads on Demand premieres on the streaming service this Wednesday, November 8 with all its episodes.

Jorge Blanco, Michael Ronda, Lalo Brito, Farah Justiniani and Fátima Molina return to play the central characters of the story, which now follows California, his mother and his three adoptive parents on a musical tour of the Mexican territory that will bring new intrigues and adventures.

Dads on Demand: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Made in Mexico by BTF Media, The new season of Dads on Demand takes California, his mother Itzel and his three adoptive parents – Miguel, Morgan and Diego – on a new journey throughout Mexico which brings more entanglements, intrigues and memorable family moments.

Dads on Demand: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

The story begins a year after California’s reunion with Itzel, her mother, after the arrest of Riquezes and Gamboa and the escape of Patricio Sandoval. As the trial of the criminals approaches in Mexico City, Itzel and California head there after having made a trip across the country to reconnect and recover the mother-daughter relationship..

In the Mexican capital they meet again with Morgan, Diego and Miguel, who have gone through different life experiences throughout this year, making musical presentations such as “Los 3 cobertores” and keeping the band’s dream alive.

Dads on Demand: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Both the parents and California believe that finally everyone will be together again as before, but Itzel has other plans: She wants to take her daughter to live in Oaxaca. Devastated by the idea of ​​separating from her beloved parents again, California convinces her mother to join together on a musical tour by Morgan, Diego and Miguel, where she hopes she will change her mind and understand that her place is with them in Mexico City.. While traveling to magical places and experiencing unexpected adventures throughout the Mexican territory with her mother and parents, California will realize that her plan is not so easy to carry out, and she will have to trust once again in the strong bond that they all share to have the united family that you always dreamed of.

Dads on Demand: Season 2. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Along with the leading cast, the performances of Alfonso Borbolla, Daniel Haddad, Mauricio Isaac as well as the special participation of Paty Cantú and also marks the return of Karla Farfán, while introducing new characters played by Carlos Morett, Gabriel Nuncio, Julio Graham and Monica Dionne.

Music is another central element of the production, throughout the episodes, it displays covers of iconic songs such as Suave by Luis Miguel and Que no quede imprint by Rodolfo Aicardi. The full album is available on all digital platforms starting this November 8, which will also feature original songs composed by the protagonists of the series like Like, Even if you’re not here and Come, the latter can be heard starting October 27.

Premiered in July 2022 on Disney+, Dads on Demand quickly conquered viewers with a story that underlines the value of the chosen family, combining humor, emotion and intrigue at the hands of deeply human characters.

The first season is now available in its entirety on Disney+.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

XM

Themes

Disney+ Streaming Dads for Hire Dads for Hire: Season 2 comedy series

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions