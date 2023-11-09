Disney CEO Bob Iger has hinted that his drastic measures to ban the use of shared accounts on Disney+ will not take place until at least 2025.

The world of streaming It is in full evolution, although not in the way that most of its users would like. The thing has led to subscription plans with advertising, the increase in prices in their rates and the prohibition of sharing accounts with users outside the main home. Netflix started it and Disney+ is now following in its footsteps.

The new subscription plans on the Disney platform have recently landed in Spain, where the current rate has become the Premium plan with a considerable price increase. Therefore, if you want to pay less to see their films and series, you have to go to the Standard plan or the Standard plan with ads, although the latter only has the option of monthly charging.

To this we must add Disney+’s confirmation when it comes to prohibiting the use of shared accounts with people who do not belong to the household of the person who has contracted the streaming service. However, there is an update on the subject that will relieve more than one subscriber.

2025 could be the year in which the ban on sharing accounts on Disney+ is implemented

As reported by Comicbook, the CEO of Disney, Bob Igerhas dropped that, although it is still among its plans to take drastic measures with the sharing of Disney+ accounts outside the main home, For the moment, these measures will not begin to be implemented until 2025..

“We have additional opportunities for improvement in our streaming business that will arise from implementing stricter standards around account sharing. Although, given the timing of our plan implementation, we do not expect a significant impact until 2025“, he declares.

However, these statements may also indicate that the measures begin to be implemented at the end of 2024 and their results begin to be noticed when the following year begins.

In any case, It seems that Disney+ users will still have room to share their account and that it is more profitable for them to see the series and movies from the platform. What do you think of these measures that many streaming services adopt? Tell us your opinion on the topic in our comments section.

