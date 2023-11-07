After the enormous success of its second season, Disney+ has confirmed the renewal of The Bear for season 3.

Within the series from Disney+, without a doubt one of the most notable so far this year is The Bear, a comedy-drama created by Christopher Storer that stars Jeremy Allen White.

In view of the very good reception that its latest episodes have had, the platform has not thought twice and has decided to renew The Bear for a third seasonas confirmed by Disney+ through a press release.

“The Bearwhich captivated the public in its first season and was even more successful in its second, has become a cultural phenomenon. We are very proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior and the rest of the creative team, as well as the cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

What they and the technical team have achieved is truly extraordinary and we, our partners at Hulu and Disney+ We can’t wait to see the next chapter in the story of The Bear“, said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment.

What The Bear is about, the great success of Disney+

The plot of the series revolves around Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the world of haute cuisine who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

With the help of Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich, little by little Carmy tries to transform his filthy sandwich shop into a higher level establishment as he deals with all the obstacles that come his way.

Aside from Jeremy Allen White, the cast of The Bear features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Molly Gordon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson and Lionel Boyce, among many others.

season 3 of The Bear will be released soon in the Disney+ catalog. What do you think that one of the most successful series of the year is going to have a new season on the streaming platform?